Uncertainty Is Complicated, but Working Capital Strategies Should Be Simple

Highlights
Mid-sized businesses are navigating ongoing uncertainty by embracing innovation that simplifies rather than complicates, focusing on clearer visibility and control over liquidity.
Technologies like virtual cards and embedded finance are transforming B2B payments, improving cash flow, reducing administrative friction and strengthening buyer-supplier relationships.
The benchmark is direct, measurable ROI, and tools must clearly enhance liquidity management by accelerating receivables, extending payables or improving forecasting accuracy.
For the past few years, the business landscape has been defined by two words that rarely coexist comfortably: uncertainty and innovation.