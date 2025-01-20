It’s Chess, Not Checkers, for CFOs Tackling 2025’s Landscape

When it comes to the finance team of the future, spreadsheets and calculators aren’t cutting it anymore.

Digital innovations are more prominently positioning the back office at the forefront of operations, part of an ongoing and growing trend where CFOs are stepping out of their traditional corner-office confines and into the broader business spotlight.

“The finance function is no longer just a support function; it’s a strategic function,” Chris Taylor, newly appointed CFO at Flashfood, explained to PYMNTS during a discussion for the PYMNTS series “A Day in the Life of a CFO.”

After all, over the past decade, advancements in technology have redefined how finance functions operate. Taylor highlighted the shift from manual processes in accounts payable, receivable and procurement to automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

“What that’s really done is allowed us to unlock an opportunity to focus more on strategic initiatives,” he said, noting that by integrating project management capabilities, the finance team at Flashfood is not only guiding capital allocation decisions but also executing them.

This shift underscores the CFO’s expanded mandate: balancing technical expertise with a broader understanding of business dynamics.

Transforming Finance Through Technology While Setting the Stage for Growth

As the finance function takes on a more strategic role, Taylor explained that his own finance function is rethinking workforce priorities.

“I’m now thinking more about bringing on people with a strategic background,” he shared.

This includes professionals with consulting or operations experience who can interpret AI-generated models and implement decisions effectively. Translation: the days of hiring someone who’s great with numbers but can’t see the big picture are fading fast.

“We’re super-focused on automating all the financial flows within the finance function,” Taylor noted, stressing that automation is a cornerstone of Flashfood’s strategy for 2025.

By reducing the burden of routine tasks, his team can concentrate on enabling growth, optimizing cost structures and supporting the sales team’s aggressive expansion plans. For instance, the finance team is measuring the ROI of new feature rollouts and aligning capital allocation with strategic priorities, ensuring every dollar contributes to the company’s mission.

“So much of the last half of 2024 was about setting up the platform for success,” Taylor remarked.

Now, with foundational elements in place, the company’s focus for 2025 shifts to an ambitious sales growth strategy. Flashfood has enlisted the expertise of the former Chief Revenue Officer at OpenTable to professionalize its sales processes, aiming to scale rapidly from its current footprint of 2,300 stores to a potential 100,000 locations.

“My job for the next year is really having the team focus on unit economics,” Taylor explained.

By analyzing store performance across geographies and at a company-wide level, Flashfood is fine-tuning its Ideal Client Profile (ICP) to better resonate with grocery partners. This targeted approach is crucial for demonstrating the value of its platform — a two-sided marketplace that helps grocers reduce food waste while providing consumers with affordable grocery options.

Navigating a Dynamic Operating Environment with a Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Taylor is closely monitoring metrics like time-to-onboard and store-level unit economics to ensure efficient scaling. Enhancements to partner apps aim to simplify food postings, enabling grocers to maximize the platform’s potential.

“It’s all about demonstrating the value prop and capitalizing on what’s existing in the market,” he explained.

As the CFO role continues to evolve, Taylor’s perspective offers a glimpse into its future. “What surprises me most is that the finance function is increasingly operational,” he observed. By automating workflows and focusing on strategic initiatives, CFOs are not just stewards of the balance sheet but enablers of business growth.

For Flashfood, this means leveraging its strong cash position and remaining agile in a competitive landscape. “We’re plugged into the investor relations community,” Taylor said. While the company doesn’t currently need to raise capital, it’s prepared to seize opportunities that align with its growth ambitions.

Ultimately, Flashfood’s success is rooted in its mission to create value for both grocers and consumers. As Taylor succinctly put it, “Flashfood has a real reason to exist.” By addressing food waste and affordability, the company is not only driving sales growth but also making a meaningful impact — a testament to the strategic role of modern finance in shaping a sustainable future.