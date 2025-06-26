Legacy Infrastructure Won’t Cut It in a Pay-by-Bank World, Says Nuvei

Highlights
Pay by bank is an emerging tool for firms to gain competitive advantages by reimagining costs, improving cash flow and enhancing customer loyalty, Nuvei Vice President of Product Ed Dean told PYMNTS.
Pay by bank can move money faster, providing greater visibility and confidence for enterprises.
For consumers, pay by bank enables a seamless, almost “one-click” experience after initial use, building confidence and encouraging repeat use.
