Mid-Market CFOs Push Banks on Better Access to Working Capital Tools

Highlights
CFOs demand digital-first, industry-specific banking solutions to manage working capital.
Rejection rates for working capital requests are seven times higher than last year, indicating an area ripe for improvement as banks revisit what their CFOs need to capitalize on growth opportunities.
Visa’s Lauren Hewings tells Karen Webster that virtual cards and AI automation can unlock millions of dollars in annual savings for growth corporates.
The relationship between corporate chief financial officers and treasurers and their banks has always been central to business growth, but it is entering a new era.
