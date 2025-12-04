Origin-Laundering and Misclassification Schemes Test Firms’ Procurement Resilience

Highlights
Unpredictable tariffs and opaque global supply chains are driving more misclassification, origin-laundering, and other schemes that exploit documentation gaps and vendor blind spots.
As vendor-related fraud surges, trade compliance has shifted from a back-office task to a strategic imperative, directly impacting costs, resilience and corporate credibility.
A $1.2 billion jewelry scheme built on fake origin claims underscores how the U.S. is pursuing tariff fraud and how negligent importers can now face serious penalties.
Trade tariffs are only as effective as the oversight backing them.