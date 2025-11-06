Cargo Theft Goes Digital as Cybercrime Invades the Supply Chain

Highlights
Cybercriminals are exploiting digital vulnerabilities in freight systems to hijack cargo, leading to an estimated $35 billion in annual U.S. losses through orchestrated, tech-enabled theft.
Attackers use social engineering and compromised software tools to impersonate carriers, access operational platforms and reroute shipments, turning digital breaches into physical theft.
Combating this threat may require a cultural shift in freight security, emphasizing software hardening, human vigilance and industry-wide intelligence sharing to protect supply chains.
Cybercrime is finding a foothold in the most physical corner of global commerce, the freight economy.