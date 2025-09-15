Tranztec Introduces AI-Driven Product That Connects Trucking Carriers’ Data and Technology Systems

Tranztec Solutions introduced a cloud-based, artificial intelligence-driven software-as-a-service solution that makes it easier to connect trucking carriers’ data and disparate technology systems.

The FuzionPro product benefits carriers and their technology vendors by enabling these connections without the need for custom coding or contracted services to build and maintain them, the company said in a Monday (Sept. 15) press release.

With the connections enabled by this SaaS product, carriers and their technology partners can unlock data, automate workflows and generate insights for improved operations and profitability, according to the release.

This capability provides carriers a way to improve their operations and profitability and offers vendors an opportunity to boost revenue and increase customer satisfaction, per the release.

Tranztec CEO Dennis Abrahams said in the release that “once systems are connected through FuzionPro, our partners have found that it provides much more than an integration and have access to a true data hub with a comprehensive set of tools to unlock value and drive better, more profitable economics for the entire operation.”

PYMNTS reported in December 2023 that AI is optimizing trucking operations by automating repetitive tasks, using data to facilitate better decision-making, streamlining workflows and reducing costs.

“A lot of the tasks done within the industry on a daily basis can be automated, first of all,” Jaime Tabachnik, co-founder and CEO at trucking FinTech Solvento, told PYMNTS at the time. “And second, you can leverage data to make better decisions to optimize your products. Optimizing efficiency and reducing waste in the system will eventually result in greater profits for everyone.”

In August, Oway raised $4 million in a seed round to support its “rideshare freight platform” that provides an AI-enabled marketplace designed to cut less-than-truckload freight costs. The company said its marketplace uses AI to track vehicles and match them with shippers, taking advantage of the fact that 50% of all truck space in the U.S. goes empty.

In March 2024, Iron Sheepdog raised $10 million to expand its broker- and contractor-focused trucking solution. The company said at the time that its technology platform uses GPS tracking, real-time analytics tools, digital ticketing, and automated invoicing and reporting to offer transparency and reliability to “a traditionally disparate industry.”

