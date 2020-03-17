Banking

Digital Banking Service One Combines Accounts

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Digital Banking Service One Combines Banking And Credit Into One Account

One, a new digital banking service in the U.S., is launching with a focus on helping middle class Americans with their finances in a new way, according to a release.

It combines credit and debit into one account, “making it seamless to save, spend and borrow money.”

The company also announced a Series A funding round that raised $17 million from Foundation Capital, Obvious Ventures and Core Innovation Capital. The venture has raised $26 million in funding so far.

The digital banking service is the brainchild of Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit, founding CEO of PayPal and founder and previous CEO of Personal Capital; as well as Brian Hamilton, who co-founded PushPoint and was founding CEO of Azlo.

“There’s a gap in the market that’s not being met. Traditional banks cater mostly to affluent customers and new digital banks target younger individuals with simpler financial needs,” said Harris. “Middle-class American families are being left out, and we built One specifically for them. One will combine the technology and convenience of challenger banks with a full-suite of products that traditional banks offer.”

Hamilton shared a similar sentiment.

“The current financial system breaks up the money people earn into siloes, making it hard for busy families to stay on top of their banking and credit accounts. Most people have a balance in their checking account that earns nothing and outstanding debt on their credit card that costs too much,” said Hamilton. “One is designed to maximize a family’s hard-earned paycheck by unifying saving, spending and borrowing into one account. When this money is being managed from one place, people save more, are charged less and gain control.”

One combines debit and credit in one account with one card for access to both, and it doesn’t charge any fees. It also has a system for sharing money with friends and family that creates “pockets” in the account so that there’s no need for transfers between banks or accounts.

“One’s focus on middle-class American families is filling a market need that no one in banking is currently serving well,” said Charles Moldow, general partner of Foundation Capital. “We immediately understood their vision to help hardworking families maximize their paychecks through integrated banking and credit services. We’re always on the lookout for changemakers, and One will bring much needed innovation to the industry.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
7.9K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
6.4K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
5.3K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
4.8K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
4.1K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
3.7K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
3.6K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Amazon Amazon
3.3K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.3K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
3.2K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

Casino Casino
3.2K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
2.9K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.8K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans