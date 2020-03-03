Banking

Wells Fargo To Offer Bank Accounts With Capped Overdraft Fees

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Wells Fargo To Offer Capped Overdraft Fees

Ahead of its scheduled congressional hearings in the coming week, Wells Fargo & Co. debuted the concept of two new bank accounts that set limits on the amount of fees that can be charged to customers. One account will limit overdraft fees to once per month and will come with checks, while the other type of account will have no overdraft fees and will not come with checks, Bloomberg reported.

The account with limited overdraft fees will come at the cost of $10 a month, while the option without overdraft charges and checks be $5 a month. On Tuesday (March 3), the bank said it would let its current clients know about the new accounts when they become available.

The news occurred as Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf is scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee for testimony. Board member James Quigley as well as Betsy Duke, the Wells Fargo chair, are expected to come in for their own hearing the next day.

Ed Kadletz, who heads up Wells Fargo’s deposit products group, said per the report, “This is something that we’ve really been working on for quite some time. Charlie has brought an energy and a focus to the company to really get after the things that are most important, and so this has been able to bubble to the top.”

In separate news, Scharf wants to stamp out any hint of scandal by revamping the firm’s reporting lines and divvying up the banking giant’s three divisions into five, per a report earlier in the month. The wholesale bank will be divided into a commercial bank providing back-end services for companies and a separate investment bank that has a capital markets focus.

Additionally, the consumer bank will be divided in half, with one part focused on small businesses as well as branches and the other on consumer lending, as was the case prior to 2017 when they were joined together.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
4.4K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

Walmart app Walmart app
4.2K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
3.8K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
3.7K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
3.5K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
3.2K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
2.9K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
2.8K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.6K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
2.5K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
2.4K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow
2.2K
Commerce Connected

How The Digital World Will Soften The Blow Of The Coronavirus

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.0K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.0K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage

The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased. The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased.
1.9K
International

Virus Expected To Have Long-Term Impact On Travel, X-Border Payments