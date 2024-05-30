J.P. Morgan Adds Fractional Shares Capability to Self-Directed Investing Experience

J.P. Morgan has enhanced its Self-Directed Investing experience, adding new features to provide clients with better tools and resources for making informed investment decisions.

One of the key enhancements is the ability to buy fractional shares of stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for as little as $5, allowing clients to invest in a more flexible and accessible manner based on dollar amounts, the bank said in a Thursday (May 30) press release.

The Self-Directed Investing platform seamlessly integrates with the Chase Mobile app and Chase.com, enabling clients to conveniently access and manage their investments, bank accounts, credit cards, loans and mortgages all in one place, according to the release. Clients can easily transfer money between their bank accounts and J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing accounts, making the investment process streamlined and efficient.

The goal is not just to make investing easy but to make it more accessible, Paul Vienick, head of J.P. Morgan Online Investing, said in the release.

The recent enhancements to the Self-Directed Investing platform include features such as account performance tracking, investment exploration, enhanced screeners, market alerts and a simplified trade ticket, per the release.

Clients can track their account performance over time and compare it against the market, gaining insights into their gains, losses, contributions and withdrawals, according to the release. The Explore Investments feature provides insights into the most active stocks, outperforming companies and those with the highest dividends. Clients can also access J.P. Morgan’s research and analyst insights to align their investment strategies with their goals.

The enhanced screeners feature enables clients to sort and compare investments, making it easier to identify the right options for their portfolios, the release said. Market alerts can be personalized to notify clients of price or volume changes, helping them stay updated on their current portfolio and potential investment opportunities. The trade ticket has been simplified to provide a guided approach, allowing clients to invest in fewer steps and view their available cash and order status.

In another recent move, Chase said in April that it was launching a new digital media business that enables advertisers to use consumer transaction data to target the bank’s customer base of 80 million individuals with customized offers, discounts and cash back rewards tailored to their purchasing behaviors.