Cash Gets Its Own Automation System

Highlights
Cash remains critical but is a major operational burden for businesses. About 20% of America is underbanked or unbanked, underscoring cash’s vital role, yet its manual management is labor-intensive.
Fifth Third Bank’s automated system offers security and efficiency gains, Robert Norman, senior vice president, head of cash logistics strategy for Fifth Third, told PYMNTS.
Automation optimizes labor, reduces “dead cash” and boosts accountability, Norman said.
