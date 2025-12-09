HSBC Appoints Interim CEO Jason Henderson to Lead US Business

HSBC has appointed Jason Henderson as CEO for the United States, effective Tuesday (Dec. 9).

Henderson has served as interim CEO since August and has been with the bank for nearly 20 years, HSBC said in a Tuesday press release.

As CEO, he will report to Michael Roberts, CEO of HSBC Bank and CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking, and he will continue as a member of the boards of directors of HSBC North America Holdings, HSBC USA and HSBC Bank USA N.A., according to the release.

“Throughout his nearly 20 years at HSBC, Henderson has demonstrated a deep understanding of our clients and the market,” Roberts said in the release. “I have no doubt his leadership will reinforce HSBC’s reputation as a trusted partner helping clients navigate global complexity and growth with confidence.”

Since joining HSBC in 2006, Henderson has held senior positions across the bank, per the release. He led Banking and Markets in Canada and Markets and Securities Services in the Americas.

During his time as interim CEO, Henderson “prioritized client engagement, operational stability and a collaborative culture,” the release said.

“I’m honored to continue leading HSBC’s exceptional team in the U.S.,” Henderson said in the release. “The U.S. represents a key growth engine within our global network and together we will build on our 150-year legacy of connecting clients to opportunity through our global scale and local expertise.”

Henderson was appointed as interim CEO of the United States and U.S. head of banking in August when Lisa McGeough stepped down from her role as president and CEO of the United States and U.S. head of banking.

At the time, Henderson was serving as the bank’s deputy head of banking for the U.S.

HSBC said in an August filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Henderson “brings deep experience to the role, having held senior leadership roles across markets and banking throughout his career in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.”

“The United States remains a critical market within HSBC’s international network and central to its growth strategy,” the bank said in the filing.