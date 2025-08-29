HSBC Appoints Jason Henderson Interim CEO for US Operations

HSBC has disclosed a leadership transition in its U.S. operations.

Lisa McGeough stepped down from her role as president and CEO of the United States and U.S. head of banking “to pursue new opportunities outside HSBC,” the bank said in a Friday (Aug. 29) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“She leaves with our best wishes and thanks for her many contributions since she joined the bank in 2021,” HSBC said in its filing.

McGeough has been succeeded by HSBC Deputy Head of Banking for the U.S. Jason Henderson, who has been appointed as interim CEO of the United States and U.S. head of banking, according to the filing.

The bank said in the filing that Henderson “brings deep experience to the role, having held senior leadership roles across markets and banking throughout his career in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.”

“The United States remains a critical market within HSBC’s international network and central to its growth strategy,” the bank said in the filing.

HSBC announced in a Jan. 6 press release that McGeough was appointed president and CEO for the United States effective Jan. 1. It added that McGeough would oversee all businesses in the region and drive the expansion of the bank’s newly integrated wholesale business in North America.

The release said McGeough had 35 years of banking industry experience, joined HSBC in 2021 and previously served as the bank’s co-head of global banking coverage with regional responsibility for Global Banking Europe.

HSBC said in October 2024 that it would implement a simplified organization structure on Jan. 1, aiming to streamline decision-making and eliminate redundancies.

The bank said it would reorganize into four distinct business units — Hong Kong, UK, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and International Wealth and Premier Banking — and that its 18-member Group Executive Committee would be replaced by a new 12-member Group Operating Committee.

Georges Elhedery, who had recently been appointed CEO, said in an October press release that the new structure “will result in a simpler, more dynamic, and agile organization as we focus on executing against our strategic priorities, which remain unchanged.”