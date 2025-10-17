Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Chase Is ‘Looking At’ European and Latin American Banks

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly “looking at” banks in Europe and Latin America.

Reuters reported that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said this Thursday (Oct. 16), without specifying if he meant the bank was considering acquisitions. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined Reuters’ request to elaborate on the remarks.

According to the Reuters report, Dimon said at an event: “We are looking at all the banks over there [in Europe]. … We are looking at Latin American banks too.”

JPMorgan launched its Chase digital retail bank in the United Kingdom in 2021 and said earlier this year that it will expand that bank to Germany in the second quarter of 2026, per the report.

It was reported in September that the Chase digital retail bank’s first product in Germany will be a savings account and that its operations in the country would be “gradually expanded.”

Dimon told a German newspaper in 2023: “It has always been clear to us that we want to introduce Chase not only in the U.K., but also in Germany and other European countries. We have ambitious plans.”

When the Chase digital bank launched in the U.K., it closed out its first year with £10 billion in deposits and 1 million customers.

“We set out to offer customers good value banking products with a straightforward experience delivered through an easy-to-use app, and we’re excited that consumers have responded so positively to our offer in our first year,” a Chase executive said in a September 2022 press release.

On Oct. 1, U.K. wealth management platform Nutmeg, which was acquired by JPMorgan Chase in 2021, said it will be rebranded as J.P. Morgan Personal Investing on Nov. 3.

The platform will also be expanded to include new products and services designed to help people reach their financial goals, including a wealth planner feature, a do-it-yourself investment platform and, for select clients, access to a dedicated relationship manager who can provide financial guidance.

“J.P. Morgan Personal Investing will continue to provide all the existing Nutmeg products and services, and we will add some new benefits too,” Nutmeg said in an Oct. 1 blog post.