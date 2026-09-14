Euno Raises $23 Million to Give AI Agents Corporate Memory
Companies have spent years investing in becoming data-driven, accumulating sales, marketing, financial and product information across an expanding collection of systems. The harder problem now is getting artificial intelligence to make sense of those systems together. Euno, an enterprise AI context platform built for that problem, closed a $23 million Series A led by N47 on Sept. 9, bringing its total funding to $29 million, according to the company.
Sarah Levy, co-founder and CEO of Euno, an AI context platform that continuously learns how organizations build, use, and govern their data, giving AI agents the organizational intelligence they need to navigate enterprise data and act reliably.