Concert Fans Put AI in Charge of the Tickets Search

Highlights
Seatpin launched Pin AI after watching customers describe what they wanted instead of filtering listings themselves, founder and CEO Galin Ananiev said.
SeatGeek and Ticketmaster have rolled out their own conversational AI tools, letting fans search by chat before finishing checkout on the company’s own site.
PYMNTS Intelligence found 45% of consumers are comfortable letting an AI agent complete a purchase for them, while 95% still hold at least one concern about agentic buying.
Fans hunting for concert seats are starting to skip the filters altogether. Instead of scrolling through hundreds of listings sorted by price and section, some are simply describing what they want and letting artificial intelligence narrow the choices.