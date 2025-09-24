Select Chase Branches Add J.P. Morgan Private Client Experience

JPMorganChase now offers its J.P. Morgan Private Client experience in 53 Chase branches in Connecticut, New York, Florida and Texas.

This experience was previously available only at 18 J.P. Morgan Financial Centers and 15 J.P. Morgan Private Client Offices, the bank said in a Wednesday (Sept. 24) press release.

The J.P. Morgan Private Client experience offers banking and wealth management services delivered by a dedicated banker at no fee to clients with qualifying balances of at least $750,000, according to its webpage.

The J.P. Morgan Private Client experience joins another program, Chase Private Client, that is designed for clients with at least $150,000 in qualifying balances and is available in all 5,000 Chase branches in the United States, per the release.

“Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience that combines the convenience and trust of Chase with the premier financial expertise of J.P. Morgan,” Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, said of the J.P. Morgan Private Client experience.

Steve Baron, head of affluent banking at Chase Consumer Banking, said in the release that a growing number of affluent clients want to consolidate their investments with their primary bank and that the bank believes “we are uniquely positioned to deliver on that preference” via its branch network and its J.P. Morgan Wealth Management advisers.

JPMorganChase introduced J.P. Morgan Financial Centers late last year and said in May that it was accelerating the rollout of that branch format for affluent clients.

The bank opened two of those branches in late 2024, added 14 more in May, and said it planned to have 31 in operation by the end of 2026.

Most J.P. Morgan Financial Centers are former First Republic locations that JPMorganChase acquired in May 2023, and all feature private meeting spaces, distinctive finishes, personalized support from a dedicated senior private client banker, and a full range of banking and wealth management offerings.

In July, it was reported that JPMorganChase reorganized its private bank, which requires a minimum balance of $10 million, to help the bank assist its wealthy customers in storing their money around the world. Previously, the private bank focused on clients in individual countries.