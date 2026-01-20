Davos Signals a Disciplined Era for AI in Banking and FinTech

Highlights
Trust, not speed alone, is the decisive currency as banks and FinTechs deploy AI and digital platforms, banking and FinTech executives said at Davos.
Banks and FinTechs are increasingly “frenemies,” competing while relying on each other to scale innovation.
Regulators are shifting from rule-setters to infrastructure builders as AI reshapes financial systems.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, global banking chiefs, FinTech leaders and regulators converged on a shared reality: AI is reshaping finance faster than institutions can adapt alone.