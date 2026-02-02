Fifth Third and Comerica Merger Scales Digital Competition Across Regional Banking

Highlights
Fifth Third’s merger with Comerica closed Monday (Feb. 2), creating a $294 billion institution with national digital scale and deeper middle-market reach.
The combined bank brings Fifth Third’s mobile scale and embedded finance platform together with Comerica’s commercial franchise, sharpening competition in payments and innovation.
Rivals now face fresh pressure to accelerate digital investment as customers gain more choice across retail and enterprise banking.
The merger between Fifth Third Bancorp and Comerica Incorporated closed Monday (Feb. 2), forging an institution with roughly $294 billion in assets and signaling a reshaping how regional banks compete across mobile banking, commercial payments and middle-market services.