First Internet Bank Bets AI Means More Loans, Not Fewer People

Highlights
First Internet Bank cut SBA compliance review times by 87% with Bretton AI agents. Reviews that took eight to 10 hours now take less than an hour.
The bank estimates the technology frees 24,300 employee hours a year across four compliance workflows. CEO David Becker wants the team to use that time to do twice as much business.
Customers Bank used AI in a pilot to close select commercial loans in seven days, against a typical 30 to 60. PYMNTS Intelligence data shows 63% of enterprise leaders cite data quality as a barrier to AI.
First Internet Bank of Indiana has cut compliance review times for Small Business Administration (SBA) loan applicants by 87% using AI agents, according to a case study from artificial intelligence compliance company Bretton AI. Reviews that took eight to 10 hours now take less than an hour. The $6 billion-asset digital bank plans to use the freed capacity to take on more business, not to reduce headcount.