Hyperlayer CEO Says Core Banking Solutions Debate Misses the Point
Watch more: Monday Conversation With Hyperlayer’s Rob Rooney
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Rob Rooney is co-founder and CEO of Hyperlayer. Prior to founding the company, Rooney held senior leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, including responsibility for infrastructure and technology operations.