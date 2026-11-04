Revolut’s Valuation Hits $115 Billion With New Funding

Revolut’s valuation has climbed to $115 billion with its latest round of funding.

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The U.K. FinTech announced the figure Wednesday (Nov. 4), noting that it follows its recent conditional banking charter approval in the U.S. and the launches of banks in Great Britain, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

“Every bank we launch means more people get a better way to manage their money, wherever they live,” said Nik Storonsky, Revolut’s founder and CEO.

“Our team makes that happen, and employee ownership has been central to our culture from day one. That’s why we’ve once again given them the chance to share in the value they’ve created, as we work towards our next milestone of serving 100 million customers.”

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The announcement also noted that Revolut’s expansion has been underpinned by its financial performance, with the company’s revenue for 2025 growing 46% to $6 billion, with pre-tax profit rising 57% to $2.3 billion. The company says it is targeting a long-term goal of having more than 100 million active customers across 100-plus countries.

“The milestones achieved this year have been several years in the making,” added Victor Stinga, Revolut’s chief financial officer.

“They allow us to strengthen our digital banking proposition in our core markets and pave the way for it reaching millions more customers beyond Europe. The confidence of our investors, both existing and new, reflects Revolut’s unique opportunity to build the first truly global bank.”

Last week saw a report that the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority had begun an investigation into the risks surrounding the speed of Revolut’s product launches.

That news came one day after Revolut unveiled its first credit product since becoming a licensed U.K. bank, letting users borrow between 2,000 pounds (around $2,700) and 25,000 pounds (around $33,000), repayable over one to five years.

“U.K. consumers can face unnecessary friction and complex fee structures when borrowing,” Revolut U.K. CEO Francesca Carlesi said in a news release.

“We’ve built a transparent and simple loan process with near-instant funds on approval, no fee for early repayment and competitive rates. Plus, by bringing credit into the Revolut ecosystem, customers can see exactly how their repayments fit alongside their day-to-day budgeting, spending and investing all in one place.”