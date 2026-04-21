Why Community Bank Accounts Must Pass the ‘Everyday Test’
By PYMNTS | April 21, 2026
There’s no shortage of issues testing community banks these days. Managing real-time payments, attracting Gen Z and integrating AI are just a few. But there’s one test community banks might have pushed down on the list. It’s the “everyday test” and it’s the central issue facing community banks today.
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