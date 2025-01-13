JPM to Offer Payment Terminals With Biometric Authentication

J.P. Morgan Payments has unveiled two new proprietary payment terminals that integrate in-store biometric authentication with payment capabilities.

The terminals — a payment tablet called J.P. Morgan Paypad and a payment pin pad called J.P. Morgan Pinpad — are scheduled to be released in the United States in the second half and rolled out internationally after that, the company said in a press release emailed to PYMNTS.

The new hardware will join J.P. Morgan Payments’ full-stack omnichannel solution that is designed for businesses of all sizes, according to the release.

The J.P. Morgan Paypad and Pinpad will enable merchants to accept payment methods like chip, contactless, swipe, QR code and biometric authentication, the release said.

They are equipped with facial recognition and infrared palm vein cameras; Wi-Fi, cellular, USB and Ethernet connectivity; and PCI PTS V6 and future PCI PTS V7 compliance, per the release.

Both terminals also feature a lightweight design and can be powered by rechargeable batteries or plugged in, making them suitable for a variety of retail environments, the release said.

Nearly half of online shoppers in the U.S. use some type of biometric authentication method for purchasing online, and around 15% said they are interested in doing so in the future, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and AWS collaboration, “Tracking the Digital Payments Takeover: Biometric Authentication in the Age of Mobile.”

The report found that facial recognition and fingerprint scans are the most widely used biometrics methods, with more than 1 in 4 consumers using one of these to validate their online transactions on their smartphones.

In an earlier deployment of biometric payments, J.P. Morgan Payments said in May 2024 that partnered with South Florida Motorsports (SFM) to facilitate both on-site and online purchases of merchandise for a Formula One race being held that month in Miami.

“The payments solutions we are deploying here will deliver seamless shopping experiences for their fans and demonstrate how a modern, unified payments system can help businesses grow by reimagining their entire retail experience,” Takis Georgakopoulos, who was global head of J.P. Morgan Payments at the time, said in a May 2024 press release.