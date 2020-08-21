TD Bank Ordered To Pay $122M In Overdraft Case

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) has settled with TD Bank in a case involving illegal overdraft practices, according to a court document.

The bank will have to pay $122 million total to settle the case, including $97 million to customers affected and $25 million to the CFPB.

TD Bank misled customers signing up for the Debit Card Advance (DCA) program for overdraft protection by failing to fully obtain their consent to do so and then charging them fees anyway. This went on between 2014 and 2018, the court document stated.

The DCA charges $35 for the bank to offset each covered transaction that exceeds a customer’s balance by more than $5. That’s in addition to standard overdraft service for normal transactions.

According to the court document, TD Bank employees would only inform new customers of the DCA policy verbally, asking the customer to confirm orally if they wished to participate. The company wouldn’t print and present the customer with a paper notice until the end of the account opening process.

When the form came, it would have a pre-checked box indicating what the customer decided about DCA. The process to disengage from the program if people changed their mind involved the customer actively seeking out another form to do so.

Through December 2018, the court document stated TD Bank’s policy of asking customers to verbally state whether they wanted to enroll in DCA violated the law. The bank charged around 1.42 million affected consumers covered overdraft fees through that time.

In addition, for years, TD Bank would instruct employees to do the same thing with DCA at events not held at a bank location, asking customers to verbally consent to DCA without providing them a form initially.

In some instances, bank employees would ask customers to sign forms with the DCA option pre-checked, without explaining the program. TD Bank also misrepresented the terms of DCA when customers enrolled via phone and when the bank sent out mail to customers who had initially rejected the program, court documents stated.

TD Bank engaged in “misleading or incomplete oral presentation of the DCA service for the purpose of eliciting an oral-enrollment decision,” and when it did not give the proper documents, the bank “materially interfered with consumers’ ability to understand the terms and conditions of DCA,” according to the court document.

The court ruled that TD Bank must pay $97 million into an account meant to pay any customers affected by their practices regarding DCA.

In addition, TD Bank must cease operating this way and issue clear notices to all customers telling them exactly what they’ve signed up for.

The CFPB has sought to regulate overdraft violations more often in recent years.