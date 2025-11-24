Lenders Brace for CFPB’s Reg B Shakeup

Highlights
The CFPB’s proposed rewrite of ECOA and Regulation B could reshape credit underwriting, adverse action and applicant communications across cards, BNPL, small business credit and marketplace lending.
The proposal signals new expectations for how lenders explain automated decisions, design special purpose credit programs and avoid discouraging applicants.
Uncertainty around the CFPB’s internal direction may affect timing and enforcement once the rule is finalized.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Nov. 13 proposal to revise small business lending requirements under ECOA and Regulation B marks a significant turning point for lenders navigating digital underwriting and expanding credit access.