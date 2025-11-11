AWS: The Real Story of Payments’ Cloud Modernization Starts After the Move

Highlights
Cloud migration is just the start. Convera’s AWS move turned a basic “lift and shift” into a launchpad for global scale, agility and nonstop innovation.
Automated governance, encryption and observability can make compliance continuous — and turn trust into the true competitive edge.
Gen AI and agentic systems are reshaping payments, while stablecoins promise speed and efficiency once regulation and trust catch up.
Watch more: Live Roundtable: AWS and Convera’s Vishal Arora and Sudipto Das
Sudipto Das is the vice president of engineering at Convera.
Vishal Arora is the head of generative AI and ML for payments at AWS.
