The AML Playbook for CFOs Eyeing a Cross-Border Payment Upgrade

Highlights
Cross-border payments increasingly drive growth and compliance, shaping market expansion while serving as a frontline AML control.
Regulatory and AML risk intensifies across fragmented jurisdictions and payment methods, requiring cumulative, multiregulator compliance by design.
Data-rich standards like ISO 20022 enable faster, safer payments, turning real-time visibility and control into a competitive advantage.
Cross-border payments are increasingly wearing two hats for growth-oriented businesses.