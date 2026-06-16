Nuvei’s Payoneer Deal Shows Businesses Want More From Cross-Border Payments

Highlights
Consolidation in cross-border payments, exemplified by Nuvei’s planned acquisition of Payoneer, reflects growing demand for providers that offer integrated tools that improve visibility into liquidity, foreign exchange exposure and working capital.
As economic uncertainty, currency volatility and supply chain disruptions make forecasting more difficult, CFOs are prioritizing predictability around settlement timing and cash flows, viewing working capital management as a strategic advantage rather than a back-office function.
The next phase of competition in cross-border payments is likely to be defined less by speed and reach and more by which providers can help finance teams forecast, manage and deploy cash with greater confidence across global markets.
Global commerce has shrunk the world. Now, the world is shrinking global commerce as the cross-border payments market is entering a new phase of consolidation.