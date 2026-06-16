Nuvei’s Payoneer Deal Shows Businesses Want More From Cross-Border Payments

The next phase of competition in cross-border payments is likely to be defined less by speed and reach and more by which providers can help finance teams forecast, manage and deploy cash with greater confidence across global markets.

As economic uncertainty, currency volatility and supply chain disruptions make forecasting more difficult, CFOs are prioritizing predictability around settlement timing and cash flows, viewing working capital management as a strategic advantage rather than a back-office function.

Consolidation in cross-border payments, exemplified by Nuvei’s planned acquisition of Payoneer, reflects growing demand for providers that offer integrated tools that improve visibility into liquidity, foreign exchange exposure and working capital.

Global commerce has shrunk the world. Now, the world is shrinking global commerce as the cross-border payments market is entering a new phase of consolidation.

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Global FinTech Nuvei’s planned $2.75 billion acquisition of financial services platform Payoneer, announced Monday (June 15), underscores a broader shift underway across financial services. While innovation in cross-border payments focused on speed and access for much of the past decade, those capabilities are becoming table stakes in a market where businesses can access multiple payment rails, FinTech providers and banking partners.

Scale, geographic reach and payment infrastructure remain important. However, for finance leaders navigating an environment defined by economic volatility, foreign exchange fluctuations, geopolitical tensions and ongoing supply chain disruptions, the challenge is no longer simply moving money across borders. It is understanding exactly when money will arrive, how much it will be worth when it does, and what that means for working capital planning.

As a result, the next wave of competition in cross-border payments may be determined less by transaction processing capabilities and more by which providers can help finance and treasury leaders forecast cash flows with confidence.

See also: As Cross-Border Payments Splinter, Firms See Interoperability As Way Out

Working Capital Has Become a Strategic Priority

Today, a multinational enterprise selling products in Europe, sourcing components in Asia and paying contractors in Latin America can often choose from dozens of cross-border payment providers capable of executing transactions quickly. The differentiator is increasingly not whether payments can move across borders, but whether businesses can accurately predict how those transactions will affect liquidity.

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What global companies want is certainty. A payment that arrives one day later than expected may create a short-term funding gap. An unexpected foreign exchange movement can reduce margins on international sales, while delays in supplier payments can create operational disruptions throughout a supply chain and strain relationships. Individually, these events may appear manageable. Collectively, they introduce volatility that complicates planning and consumes management attention.

It isn’t just multinational Fortune 50s that are taking their businesses international. Main Street small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are also capturing new revenue and growth opportunities via global expansion due to the same advances in cross-border payments and digital operations. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Cross-Border Opportunity: What Global Sourcing by U.S. SMBs Means for Payment Providers,” a collaboration with Mastercard, illustrated the scale of cross-border activity and the demand for improvement. It found that 57% of U.S. SMBs buy goods or inputs from overseas suppliers.

Among firms engaged in international sourcing, 43% identified faster payment processing and settlement as their top priority, while 27% expressed interest in changing cross-border payment providers.

Over the past several years, businesses have operated through a succession of disruptions, from pandemic-era supply chain challenges to inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and geopolitical instability. Forecasting has become more difficult precisely when access to capital has become more expensive. In this environment, cash management has moved from a back-office function to a strategic priority.

Cross-border payments sit at the center of that equation because they influence incoming and outgoing cash flows. Every international transaction carries variables related to timing, currency conversion and settlement processes. The more global a business becomes, the greater the cumulative impact of those variables on working capital performance.

Read also: Global CFOs Find a Fix for Cross-Border Payments

CFOs Chase Settlement Predictability for Cross-Border Payments

Businesses operating globally want fewer fragmented systems and fewer disconnected providers. They are looking for integrated platforms that can simplify complexity and provide a clearer picture of future cash flows. The ability to consolidate data across payments, receivables, payables and currency management becomes valuable when uncertainty is high.

The Nuvei-Payoneer transaction illustrates this trend. While both companies bring payment capabilities to the table, the larger opportunity lies in creating a platform capable of supporting businesses throughout the entire cross-border commerce lifecycle. Providers are seeking to assemble broader ecosystems that combine payments, treasury management, foreign exchange services, compliance capabilities and embedded financial tools. The goal is to offer customers a more comprehensive view of their financial operations.

Historically, cross-border transactions have involved multiple intermediaries, differing regulatory requirements and varying local banking practices. Those complexities can create uncertainty around payment timing, even when overall processing speeds improve. Predictability supports better liquidity management. Organizations can reduce idle cash balances when they have confidence in expected inflows and outflows, and that confidence allows them to make investment decisions sooner and optimize funding strategies more effectively.

As payment infrastructure continues to modernize, transaction speed will remain important. So will security, compliance and global reach. But those capabilities increasingly serve as foundational requirements rather than sustainable differentiators.

The emerging battleground centers on visibility, predictability and confidence.

Chief financial officers face mounting pressure to make strategic decisions amid persistent uncertainty. They need accurate forecasts, reliable liquidity insights and greater control over cash positions that span multiple jurisdictions and currencies. Payment providers that can help deliver those outcomes will occupy a more strategic role within customer organizations.

Uncertainty has become a defining feature of global commerce, and reducing that uncertainty may prove to be the most important service of all.

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