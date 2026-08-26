Banks and FinTechs Are Unbundling the Cross-Border Stack to Win Over CFOs

Highlights
The digital-money race is shifting from assets to interoperability. BLOOM, Project Agorá, Project Pangea, Qivalis and UniKA are testing how stablecoins, tokenized deposits and central bank money can move across institutions, currencies and borders.
For CFOs, the real prize is a programmable cross-border corridor. The value comes when FX, liquidity, compliance, settlement and reconciliation collapse into one workflow rather than being handled through separate correspondent-banking steps.
The strategic winners may be the networks that control the junctions. Banks, card networks, FinTechs and infrastructure providers are competing less to issue the dominant digital currency than to become the layer that makes multiple forms of regulated money interchangeable.
Corporate treasurers looking out across global commerce would be forgiven for thinking they see the signs of a new cross-border financial stack taking shape.