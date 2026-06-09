Nuvei-Payoneer Talks Come as SMBs Rethink Cross-Border Payments

Highlights
Rumored talks between Nuvei and Payoneer reflect growing incentives on payment providers to offer broader cross-border capabilities rather than standalone services.
Businesses are increasingly seeking greater settlement visibility, pricing transparency and integrated treasury functions from a single provider.
Nearly half of internationally active SMBs show signs of openness to switching cross-border payment providers, creating incentives for consolidation.
As businesses demand greater visibility into settlement, foreign exchange, supplier payments and treasury operations, payment providers are making moves to expand beyond what might be termed their own borders.