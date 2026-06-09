Nuvei-Payoneer Talks Come as SMBs Rethink Cross-Border Payments

Nearly half of internationally active SMBs show signs of openness to switching cross-border payment providers, creating incentives for consolidation.

Rumored talks between Nuvei and Payoneer reflect growing incentives on payment providers to offer broader cross-border capabilities rather than standalone services.

As businesses demand greater visibility into settlement, foreign exchange, supplier payments and treasury operations, payment providers are making moves to expand beyond what might be termed their own borders.

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That backdrop may explain why Nuvei is exploring an acquisition of Payoneer, PYMNTS reported on Tuesday (June 9). While no deal has been definitively announced, the discussions highlight a broader industry trend: providers are seeking to deepen customer relationships by adding adjacent capabilities rather than relying solely on payment volume growth.

PYMNTS reached out to Nuvei for comment Tuesday afternoon but had not received a response at publication time.

Customer Expectations Are Changing

International commerce is no longer the exclusive domain of multinational corporations. PYMNTS Intelligence research conducted with Mastercard found that 57% of U.S. small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) source goods or production inputs from overseas suppliers, making cross-border payments an increasingly routine part of day-to-day operations.

Yet many businesses continue to encounter limited visibility into settlement timing, intermediary fees and foreign exchange costs. According to the research, 43% of SMBs identify faster settlement as their highest priority for improvement, while transparency, lower costs and security also rank among key concerns.

Those findings suggest that businesses are no longer evaluating providers solely on whether they can move money internationally but on how much of the broader payment process they can simplify.

The demand is also creating opportunities for consolidation as companies seek to assemble complementary capabilities under one roof.

Breadth of Services Is Becoming More Valuable

If completed, a Nuvei-Payoneer acquisition would combine two businesses that operate in adjacent parts of the payments ecosystem.

Nuvei focuses primarily on merchant payment acceptance and acquiring services, helping businesses accept payments across channels and geographies. Payoneer has built its business around facilitating international payouts, marketplace settlements and cross-border business payments for freelancers, exporters and enterprises operating globally.

Rather than representing a dramatic reinvention of cross-border payments, the combination would illustrate a broader industry effort to connect payment acceptance with the movement of funds after a transaction occurs.

That strategy reflects changing customer expectations. Businesses increasingly prefer providers capable of supporting multiple payment functions through integrated platforms, even as many continue to rely on specialized vendors for particular markets or currencies. As payment processing becomes more competitive, expanding into treasury services, supplier payments and international disbursements offers providers additional ways to deepen customer relationships and diversify revenue.

The PYMNTS data suggest that providers still have significant room to gain SMB loyalty.

FinTech firms currently receive the highest satisfaction ratings among non-cryptocurrency cross-border payment providers, with 91% of users reporting positive experiences. Usage among internationally active SMBs is also expected to increase from 30% to 36%.

At the same time, nearly two-thirds of internationally active SMBs continue to pay overseas suppliers primarily in U.S. dollars, often shifting foreign exchange costs to their counterparties rather than eliminating them. Improving local-currency capabilities and payment transparency remains an opportunity across the industry.

Perhaps most notably, nearly half of internationally active SMBs exhibit indicators suggesting they would consider changing cross-border payment providers under the right circumstances.

That openness creates incentives for providers to broaden their offerings, whether through internal development, partnerships or acquisitions.

Even if the reported Nuvei-Payoneer discussions do not lead to a deal, the underlying forces are unlikely to disappear. Businesses increasingly expect payment providers to offer visibility into settlement, pricing and cash management alongside payment execution itself.

The rumored talks reflect the direction of the market, well beyond the headlines limited to any particular transaction.