Instacart To Offer Same-Day Sephora Delivery

Instacart To Offer Same-Day Delivery Of Sephora Products

As customer demand increases, Instacart, the San Francisco-based grocery delivery service, announced on Thursday (Sept. 24) a partnership with Sephora to offer same-day delivery from most of its stores.

The Paris-headquartered retail chain of personal care and beauty stores has more than 400 shops across North America that feature nearly 3,000 brands, along with its own private label.

“Sephora has unrivaled product choice, from emerging brands to trusted favorites, a leading rewards program and an inspiring shopping experience that we’re bringing to life on the Instacart marketplace,” Instacart said in its announcement.

Instacart, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, has agreements with more than 400 supermarket chains to deliver from more than 30,000 store locations in 5,500 cities. The delivery service said it is accessible to more than 85 percent of households in the U.S. and more than 70 percent of households in Canada. 

The news follows Instacart’s agreement earlier this month to add the 7-Eleven convenience store chain to its online ordering platform, with plans to initially start making deliveries from 750 stores across the country in a first phase covering Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Florida and Texas.

In August, Instacart signed a deal with Walmart Inc. to offer same-day deliveries across a few select markets in the U.S., focused on four initial pilots in Oklahoma and California.

In May, Sephora partnered with Klarna, Sweden’s FinTech startup, to allow shoppers to pay in four equal payments with no interest. Founded in 2005, Klarna is valued at $5.5 billion following a $460 million investment in August. The firm boasts 85 million customers and more than 200,000 retail partners worldwide.

Before the pandemic, Sephora announced plans to open 100 new brick-and-mortar locations in North America this year, marking the largest single-year North American expansion in the company’s history.

