PYMNTS Ranking Finds Aggregators Trading Places

It’s a good thing that mobile order-ahead (MOA), order-to-eat (OTE) and the delivery network connecting it all were in place and scaling when a virus mutated.

In the time of COVID-19, home delivery has taken on lifeline status, as transmission fear and shelter-in-place orders have kept people away from restaurants and grocery stores in droves.

The Top Five

The latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of restaurant order aggregators reveals a great deal of new investment and expansion activity reshaping the sector virtually in real time, with perhaps the biggest story in this month’s update being Swiggy, which leaped up five spots to land at No. 3.

DoorDash and Uber Eats held onto their No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, as the market leaders.

Also on the ascent this month is Zomato, whose $206 million purchase of India’s Uber Eats operation in March set the company on a dynamic new growth trajectory – and a jump of five spots to land at #4 on the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of food delivery aggregators.

A notable change in this month’s ranking of aggregator apps is Grubhub, which dropped nine points and two ranks, but nevertheless held onto its top five position. Postmates had a more precipitous drop, falling from fifth to 10th in the latest ranking. Menulog departed the top 10 altogether, tumbling 15 points to No. 13 on the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of aggregators.