Delivery

Uber Eats Expands Business Delivery As More People Work From Home

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber Eats

The timing couldn’t be better for a food delivery service as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered restaurants and the demand for prepared meals is exploding.

As remote work increases of the COVID-19 crisis, Uber Eats launched its food delivery service for business globally on Wednesday (April 8), according to a report in VentureBeat.

The expansion of Uber for Business comes after a pilot version of the service debuted in 2018 by the division of San Francisco-based Uber Technology Inc. The firm decided to speed the global launch due to increased demand last month when businesses began having employees work from home. It is expected to be made available in the U.K., Canada, France, and Brazil. The company plans to expand the service to more than 20 markets throughout 2020, the news outlet reported.

“We’ve made this move to respond to a surge of interest from companies looking to support employees who are working from home or who have limited food options on the road or in the field,” said Ronnie Gurion, Uber’s global head of business. “In addition to supporting employee productivity and social distancing, this expansion is seeking to help broaden the delivery marketplace for restaurants partnered with Uber Eats and ensure that they have access to higher volume, repeat orders.”

The service comes as demand has skyrocketed. Uber said it experienced a 28 percent increase in Uber Eats requests from its Uber for Business customers who used the app between February and March.

That’s good news for Uber since demand for its ride-sharing services has plummeted as people across the country are being urged to stay home.

Still, the news isn’t all good.

In February, 240 Uber users in Mexico had their accounts suspended amid concerns over the coronavirus contamination.

“The Uber customers suspended were confirmed to have traveled with two Uber drivers who came into contact with a possible coronavirus case,” the company posted to its Uber’s Mexican Twitter account.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus
31.1K
B2B Payments

BoA Receives $6B In SMB Loan Requests Within Hours

Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant. Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant.
24.6K
B2B Payments

Nationwide Says Business Banking Plans No Longer Viable

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
13.5K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

smbs-paycheck-protection-program smbs-paycheck-protection-program
13.2K
Loans

Bumpy First Days As Banks Grapple With SMB PPP Demand

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
10.8K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus
8.9K
IPO

Biotech, Augmented Reality Startups Test Investment Appetite With IPOs

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
7.9K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
5.3K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
5.0K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
4.8K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare Foursquare
4.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
4.2K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
4.2K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
4.1K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.0K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops