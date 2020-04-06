With ridesharing demand diminished by the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber Technologies Inc. is providing its drivers with job listings to fill the void, Reuters reported.

“During this difficult period, drivers are more important than ever: every trip you’re providing now is an essential trip for your community,” the San Francisco-based company said in a blog post. “But with fewer people moving around, we know there are fewer trips available, and you’re earning less money driving. That’s why we’re introducing the Work Hub, a new way for you to find other work, whether with Uber or another company.”

Drivers told Reuters they now earn just 20 percent of what they had made before the coronavirus crisis. An Uber spokesman did not tell the news service whether they are collecting a referral fee by connecting drivers to those companies.

The initiative, Work Hub, allows Uber drivers to connect with jobs in shift work such as food production, warehouse and customer service in Chicago, Dallas, and Miami.

In addition, Uber said its more than more than 240,000 drivers can link to Uber Freight, where carriers with a Class A commercial driver’s License, will be paid for each delivery.

“During this challenging time, we will be teaming up with companies that are currently hiring, like Domino’s, Shipt, CareGuide, and others, to get drivers connected to jobs,” Uber wrote.

Uber also recommended its drivers sign up for its Uber Eats food delivery service, as the demand for restaurant orders have swelled since mid-March amid the escalating COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, Uber Eats promised to match each contribution to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund for a maximum of $3 million, with another $2 million going toward the effort. Uber Eats said all of the diner contributions will go to the restaurants selected by users, who are able to support their favorite eateries via a new donate button.