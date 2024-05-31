Walmart Extends InHome Delivery Service to 10 Million More Households

Walmart is now offering an additional 10 million households the opportunity to have groceries and everyday essentials delivered to their doorstep, garage or kitchen.

The retailer’s InHome delivery service has been expanded to include Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and three California cities: San Bernardino, Riverside and Ontario, Walmart said in a Friday (May 31) press release.

With the addition of these locations, InHome is now available to more than 45 million homes in 50 markets, according to the release.

The service aims to provide customers with a faster, more convenient way to complete everyday chores, Haley McShane, general manager of InHome, Walmart U.S., said in the release.

“We understand that customers are busy and want to make sure that they can have a seamless shopping experience that fits their needs,” McShane said in the release.

Walmart launched the delivery service in 2019 in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Vero Beach, Florida.

Since then, it has made millions of deliveries to customers’ homes, according to the release.

To use the service, customers order eligible items on Walmart.com or the Walmart app and select an InHome delivery window, the release said.

An InHome associate then makes the delivery, using a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage and wearing a camera to record the entire delivery. Customers can access the recording for up to a week after the delivery, per the release.

InHome is available as an add-on to a Walmart+ membership, with monthly and yearly rates available, according to the release.

The retailer reported in 2021 that people had gotten used to home delivery during the pandemic and that, as they returned to work, it was positioning InHome as a way for them to continue to get their groceries delivered without having to worry about being there to receive the order.

Amazon offers a similar program in which it delivers packages and groceries to the customer’s garage. The Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery service was expanded across the country in 2021 after a successful pilot program in 2020.

