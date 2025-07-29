Amazon’s First Logistics Hire Explains Why Speed Decides Retail’s Winners

Highlights
Despite admiring Amazon, many retailers still operate with siloed teams, legacy processes and inadequate infrastructure — resulting in fragmented customer experiences and logistical failures.
Although logistics has become central to brand identity, last-mile delivery remains economically and operationally challenging.
While third-party logistics providers offer stopgap solutions, ego and competition hinder broader retail collaboration.
It’s easy to romanticize modern commerce: Tap a screen, and in hours or even minutes, groceries, gadgets and garments appear at your door. But behind that magical moment is a brutal, complex dance of logistics that most retailers are still fumbling to master.