Domino’s Joins DoorDash Marketplace, Plans Nationwide Launch in May

Domino’s Pizza has joined the DoorDash Marketplace, starting the rollout of a collaboration in which orders can be placed on the local commerce platform and delivered by the pizza company’s drivers.

The companies are piloting this collaboration in select locations and plan to launch it across the U.S. in May and in Canada later this year, according to a Wednesday (April 2) press release.

“The ability to connect seamlessly with DoorDash customers means more sales for Domino’s stores, while efficiently leveraging our brand’s robust delivery network,” Joe Jordan, chief operating officer and president – U.S. at Domino’s, said in the release. “Tapping into incremental customers, particularly in suburban and rural markets, is a meaningful opportunity for Domino’s, as our brand continues to open stores nationwide.”

DoorDash users will be able to order from their local Domino’s store through the DoorDash app, monitor the progress of their delivery and, if they are members of the DashPass subscription program, access unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12, according to the release.

The Domino’s loyalty program, Domino’s Rewards, will only be offered through the pizza company’s eCommerce platforms, per the release.

“Domino’s chose DoorDash for our unmatched scale and reach, helping them serve millions of customers and drive incremental sales,” DoorDash President and Chief Operating Officer Prabir Adarkar said in the release.

Domino’s partnered with another aggregator, Uber Eats, in July 2023.

Before that, the pizza company had not only abstained from aggregators, but cast doubt on the very model, PYMNTS reported at the time.

“Now that aggregators are at scale, the next logical marketplace for us to enter is order aggregation,” Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner said in a July 2023 press release. “Our research in the U.S. and learnings from 13 of our international markets has shown us that taking orders using the Uber Eats Marketplace provides access for Domino’s and its franchisees to a new segment of customers and what we believe will be a meaningful amount of incremental delivery orders once it’s widely available.”

DoorDash said in a February shareholder letter that its marketplace offered products from 94 of the top 100 restaurants and 44 of the top 100 retailers in the U.S.