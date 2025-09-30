DoorDash Offers Retailers Fulfillment Services From DashMart Locations

DoorDash announced a new service that enables retailers to sell online and offer delivery, with DoorDash handling the entire fulfillment process.

This is one of several new offerings announced by the local commerce platform Tuesday (Sept. 30) during its Dash Forward 2025 event.

The new DashMart Fulfillment Services offering uses DoorDash’s network of more than 100 DashMart locations to power retailers’ online sales and delivery offered on DoorDash or through their own channels, according to a Tuesday press release. The offering provides retailers with inventory management, picking, packing and delivery by Dashers.

The service is already being used by CVS Pharmacy and Party City and will soon be used by Kroger, the release said.

“With DashMart Fulfillment Services, DoorDash gives merchants a turnkey way to sell online and deliver fast,” Fuad Hannon, vice president of new verticals at DoorDash, said in the release. “From inventory to delivery, we’ve got it covered for our partners.

Other new products and services announced Tuesday by DoorDash include a hardware solution called SmartScale that helps restaurants improve order accuracy by weighing orders before they are sent out for delivery; a feature called Going Out that lets DashPass members book restaurant reservations in the DoorDash app; and an autonomous delivery robot called Dot that is one-tenth the size of a car and can move at up to 20 mph.

New additions to the DoorDash app announced Tuesday include short-form videos from local creators, a way to place orders on DoorDash while browsing reviews on Yelp, personalized food recommendations powered by artificial intelligence, AI-powered smart tags that make it easier to filter menu offerings, a smarter search capability that has been expanded to more retail categories, and, for DashPass members, offers of up to 10% off select digital gift cards.

DoorDash also updated its Dasher app to make it easier for these delivery people to create more opportunities to earn, track their earnings, and start and schedule dashes.

On Monday (Sept. 29), DoorDash said it is expanding its partnership with Kroger to 2,700 new stores, offering millions of consumers deliveries of fresh food, essential items and Kroger’s private-label Our Brands products.

