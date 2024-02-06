Gooten Debuts Specialized Order Management Platform

Order management and fulfillment company Gooten debuted a specialized order management platform.

“The OrderMesh platform is designed to support retailers, marketplaces, manufacturers and eCommerce brands as they broaden their product offerings, streamline order processing, and substantially reduce the operational complexities and costs of a made on-demand supply chain,” the company said in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 6).

OrderMesh is expected to help retailers lower their inventory risk and overhead, according to the release. Other benefits include improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty metrics through optimized order routing.

Brands using OrderMesh can optimize for speed of product delivery, cost and fulfillment standards as they distribute volumes across production facilities, the release said.

“Since launching with Gooten’s OrderMesh platform, a major global retailer has achieved 38% year-over-year revenue growth while rapidly adding new products, accounting for an additional 15%-25% growth over two years,” Gooten said in the release.

Gooten President Maddy Alcala said in the release that Gooten has managed a global print-on-demand supply chain for the last 10 years, which has shown the company how unsuited traditional order management technology is for the industry.

“The Gooten team has combined its deep understanding of this emerging industry with our comprehensive expertise in traditional retail OMS technology to create an enterprise-grade software platform for the world’s largest brands,” Alcala said in the release.

