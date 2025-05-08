Amazon Partners With Pet Pharmacy Vetsource to Sell Pet Medications

Amazon will start selling prescriptions for pets.

According to a Thursday (May 8) blog post from Amazon, the company said it is partnering with pet pharmacy Vetsource to provide prescription pet medications, adding hundreds of prescription medications to its platform.

Shoppers can order them through Vetsource using Amazon’s checkout process, and have Amazon deliver the order. Shoppers will need to add their veterinarian’s information and obtain their approval before the order goes through.

“Vetsource manages the dispensing and delivery of veterinarian-prescribed medications to pet parents,” the post said. “Hundreds of the most commonly prescribed medications such as flea and tick preventatives and treatments for chronic conditions will be available and the selection in the U.S. Amazon store will continue to grow. All prescription medications are FDA approved.”

Other retailers are entering the pet care space as well.

Walmart expanded its pet care offerings in October as more consumers spent more on their pets, widening access to its in-person and virtual veterinary care, grooming services, pet prescription delivery and food supplies.

The retail giant said it is expanding its Pet Service Centers by opening new centers in five cities: Cumming and Alpharetta in Georgia, and Chandler, Glendale and Mesa in Arizona.

It also launched its Walmart+ benefit with online veterinarian Pawp, giving members of its subscription program free, round-the-clock access to Pawp’s veterinary team.

Meanwhile, Uber said in March that it was partnering with Petco to offer home delivery to pet owners, making all Petco locations in the contiguous United States available on Uber Eats for deliveries of pet food, toys, treats and other items.

“People are more connected and committed to their pets today than ever before,” Steve Janowiak, Petco’s vice president of digital, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Uber Eats and give pet parents another easy way to get the trusted food, treats and supplies they need — right to their door and right when they need it.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that pet owners can be reluctant to cut back on spending on their pets even when they face financial difficulties.

“People are still bringing pets into their family and at increased rates,” Jonathan Wainberg, general manager of Synchrony’s pet business, told PYMNTS in an interview earlier this year. “And they are spending more.”



