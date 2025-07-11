Amazon Prime Day Average Household Spend Reaches $156, Numerator Says

Market research company Numerator said Friday (July 11) that the average household spend during Amazon’s first four-day Prime Day sales event reached $156.37.

The average order size during the event was $53.34, and nearly two-thirds of the households that shopped during Prime Day placed two or more orders, Numerator said in its 2025 Prime Day Highlights.

Reached by PYMNTS, Amazon declined to comment on the report.

Numerator offered a live tracker throughout the four days of Prime Day, sharing data from its sources about what happened during the event. Its final data, which is included in this report, is based in part on a survey of 5,000 verified buyers and was published Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

Prime Day is set to end Saturday at 2:59 a.m. ET.

According to Numerator’s data, two-thirds of the Prime Day items sold for under $20, 3% were over $100, and the top categories were apparel and shoes, household essentials and home goods.

“Over half of shoppers purchased something they’d been waiting to buy until it went on sale,” the report said.

Ninety-seven percent of those surveyed said they knew it was Prime Day before shopping, and 50% said the sales event was their main reason for shopping, per the report.

Over half of the Prime Day shoppers compared prices with other retailers, and two-thirds were “highly satisfied” with the deals Amazon offered, according to the report.

These results were comparable to last year’s two-day Prime Day event, when 54% of shoppers compared prices at other retailers and two-thirds were highly satisfied with Amazon’s deals, according to Numerator’s 2024 Prime Day Highlights report.

Amazon said in its “history of Prime Day,” updated July 1, that it launched Prime Day as a one-day event in 2015 and that its customers bought more items on that day than they did on Black Friday 2014.

This year’s event was expanded to four days and promised “deep discounts across more than 35 categories,” according to the history.

Adobe predicted Monday (July 7) that during this year’s Prime Day event, all U.S. retailers would see online spend increase 28.4% year over year to reach $23.8 billion.