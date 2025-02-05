EC Proposes Greater Scrutiny of Low-Value Imports Sold Online

The European Commission is encouraging European Union (EU) regulators and legislators to do more to mitigate the risks posed by the growing number of low-value imports being sold via online retailers and marketplaces.

The Commission said in a Tuesday (Feb. 4) press release that it encourages the EU to use rules it has at its disposal and to adopt new rules, as outlined in the Commission’s new communication, “A Comprehensive EU Toolbox for Safe and Sustainable eCommerce.”

“In Europe, consumers should enjoy the full potential of eCommerce and have access to convenient, affordable, safe and high-quality products online,” the release said. “Equally so, European businesses should benefit from a level playing field in the Single Market.”

One action suggested by the Commission is the adoption of the proposed Customs Union Reform Package, which includes a rule that would remove the duty exemption for parcels worth less than 150 euros (about $156).

The Commission also proposed that legislators consider implementing a handling fee on eCommerce items imported in the EU directly to consumers to help pay the costs of supervising the compliance of these items.

It also suggested that customs and market surveillance authorities launch a “first-ever product safety sweep” that would remove non-compliant goods from the market and help develop other ways to guard against non-compliance.

The commission also proposed that existing EU rules be used to protect consumers on online marketplaces, detect potentially non-compliant products, raise consumers’ and traders’ awareness of their rights, and provide training on EU product safety rules.

These proposals came at a time when the number of low-value consignments entering the EU market has doubled since 2023 and tripled since 2022, and many of these goods have been found to be non-compliant with EU legislation, according to the release.

It was reported Feb. 1 that a proposed customs reform in the EU would crack down on the growing number of imports from China that has sparked concerns about dangerous and counterfeit goods being shipped directly to European consumers.

There has also been scrutiny in the United States of a “de minimis exemption” that allows packages worth less than $800 to enter the country without paying a tariff.