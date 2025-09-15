Etsy Adds AI-Powered Writing and Search Tools for Sellers

Etsy has added artificial intelligence (AI)-powered title suggestions and writing assistance to its tools for sellers.

These tools are among several new offerings the company has added to its eCommerce platform ahead of the holiday shopping season, according to a Monday (Sept. 15) blog post .

The new AI-powered title suggestions and Writing Assistant are designed to “make it easier for [sellers] to clearly communicate with buyers and spend more time on the parts of their business they love,” Etsy President and Chief Growth Officer Kruti Patel Goyal said in the post.

Other new tools for sellers include a Top Tasks feature in Shop Manager that helps sellers prioritize urgent actions, and a Marketplace Insights tool that shares buyer trends and ways to engage with them, according to the post.

Etsy also announced in the post its upcoming launch of an updated Community Hub that will include AI-powered search and new educational resources, a new dashboard in Shop Manager that provides more insight into any policy violations, and a doubling of coverage under Etsy Purchase Protection during the holiday season.

“Our job at Etsy is to make sure [sellers] feel supported, equipped and confident so they can focus on what they do best: creating special items and connecting with buyers in meaningful ways,” Patel Goyal said in the post. “That’s why we’re continuing to invest in tools, resources and community connections that make selling on Etsy even simpler and more rewarding.”

Etsy reported in July that its sales increased 3.8% in the most recent quarter and 2.3% for the first half.

Speaking during the company’s July 30 earnings call, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said the company’s performance during the quarter was related to a strategic shift it embarked on last year, which included efforts to make its marketplace more browsable and intuitive.

In May, Etsy Chief Product Officer Nick Daniel told PYMNTS in an interview that the eCommerce retailer is doubling down on a hybrid approach to AI that keeps humans in the loop and ensures shoppers find what they need.

“As a marketplace of over 130 million creative items that are made, designed and handpicked by individual sellers, surfacing the right item to the right buyer is at the right time is a unique challenge,” Daniel said.