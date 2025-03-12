Shein Adds Curated Online Fashion Storefronts to eCommerce Site

Shein has added curated online fashion storefronts to its eCommerce site, saying there’s one to match every style and to help shoppers find the wardrobe they want.

Each of the new Trend Stores features a distinct fashion aesthetic, making it easier for shoppers to find pieces that align with styles like “sleek sophistication, statement-making party looks or effortlessly cool streetwear,” the fashion and lifestyle retailer said in a Monday (March 10) press release.

The Trend Stores include Serve Party for bold statements, City Sleek for refined elegance, Resort Ready for laid-back styles, Street Scene for edgy street style and Effortless Ease for a relaxed yet stylish look, the release said.

Shein was ranked No. 1 in the most recent edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, which evaluates factors such as ease of use, personalization, pricing and customer engagement.

It has become the top-rated shopping app through a combination of strategic innovations and consumer-focused approaches that has captured about one-fifth of the online fashion market in the U.S., PYMNTS reported in January.

Shein said in October that The Children’s Place, an omnichannel children’s specialty portfolio of brands, launched a storefront on Shein’s global platform to reach millions of new customers.

The storefront was initially available in the United States before rolling out globally.

“Our partnership with Shein allows us to seamlessly meet customers where they are — on digital platforms — delivering the convenience, value and satisfaction they expect from us,” Claudia Lima-Guinehut, president of The Children’s Place, said at the time in a press release. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to making shopping effortless, accessible and exciting for today’s families.”

In June, Shein extended its resale platform, Shein Exchange, to Europe, saying it would be made available first in France and later in the United Kingdom and Germany.

The resale was launched in the U.S. in October 2022 and attracted over 4.2 million new users, 95,000 unique sellers and 115,000 preowned items listed for sale in 2023.

Shein Exchange is an integrated online peer-to-peer resale platform that enables users to buy and sell previously owned Shein products.