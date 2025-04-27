Shein Raises Prices by Up to 377% in Response to Tariffs

Shein has increased the prices of several products in response to pending tariffs.

As Bloomberg News reported, most of those U.S. price hikes by the eCommerce retailer happened Friday (April 25), with some increases markedly higher in specific categories.

Data compiled by the news outlet shows that the average price for the top 100 items in the beauty and health category rose by 51% from Thursday, with the price of several products more than doubling. Home and kitchen products and toys rose by an average of 30%, led by a whopping 377% increase in the price of a 10-piece kitchen towel set.

Shein and other eCommerce shopping platforms are facing a 120% tariff on several products following the U.S. government’s move to end the de minimis exemption for small packages from mainland China and Hong Kong, which had allowed products valued under $800 to come into the U.S. free from tariffs or custom duties.

As recently as April 21, the report noted, President Donald Trump had argued on social media that “there is virtually no inflation” due to declining energy and grocery prices. However, Bloomberg added, the price increases at Shein are the latest example of efforts by Chinese eCommerce firms to pass at least some of the added import costs onto American consumers.

Meanwhile, those consumers are concerned about both inflation and tariffs, according to the University of Michigan’s latest survey of consumer sentiment. As covered here last week, that sentiment is souring to the point that consumers think prices are going to increase at the fastest pace in 44 years.

The overall reading showed sentiment falling to 52.2 for April, down from 57 in March. It’s slightly higher than the 50.8 logged earlier in the month.

However, as survey Director Joanne Hsu put it, “consumers perceived risks to multiple aspects of the economy, in large part due to ongoing uncertainty around trade policy and the potential for a resurgence of inflation looming ahead.”

Uncertainty among consumers has led them to scale back their purchases of products from consumer packaged goods companies like Procter & Gamble, as Andre Schulten, that firm’s finance chief, said on an earnings call last week.

“We will be looking for every opportunity to mitigate the impact, including sourcing flexibility and productivity improvements,” Schulten said. “We also need to consider some level of consumer pricing in affected categories and markets.”



