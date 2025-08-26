Wix Lets Merchants Sell and Promote Goods Directly on Pinterest

Wix says its merchants can now promote and sell products directly on Pinterest.

“This integration opens new social commerce opportunities and enhances monetization potential for online stores built on Wix,” the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company said in a Tuesday (Aug. 26) email to PYMNTS announcing the new partnership.

“By establishing a connection between their Pinterest account and their Wix site, merchants can sync their product catalogs and run targeted product ads on Pinterest,” the announcement said. “These ads drive shoppers back to the merchant’s Wix site for a streamlined checkout experience.”

According to the announcement, merchants can connect their Pinterest accounts directly from the Wix dashboard and immediately begin promoting their products. Product information automatically syncs, meaning updates on Wix to things like price changes are reflected on Pinterest. Wix says this process requires zero technical expertise, making it open to all merchants no matter their level of experience.

“Wix wants to empower anyone to build, manage, and grow a successful eCommerce business. Our strong multichannel selling and marketing capabilities expand merchant reach by enabling them to showcase their products on different platforms,” said Greg Sisung, head of sales channels at Wix, in a statement. “This integration with Pinterest is fulfilling a much-demanded user need, and we’re bringing our merchants greater ability to generate revenue and succeed online.”

The partnership comes as merchants are leveraging digital tools, including digital payment technologies, to keep up with a boom in global eCommerce, which is forecast to top $10 trillion in value by 2030.

New research by PYMNTS Intelligence and Worldpay—from the report “Payments Optimization: How Payments Optimization Can Power an International Commerce Strategy”—examines some of these efforts, such as the rising adoption of digital wallets, pay later offerings and account-to-account (A2A) payments. It also covers some areas where merchants are falling short in execution.

“Cross-border transactions, in particular, remain riddled with pain points. Payment failures, hidden fees, clunky checkout flows and a lack of local payment options drive away international shoppers,” PYMNTS wrote on Monday (Aug. 25). “The report contends that merchants treating payments as a commodity are losing ground to those treating them as strategic assets—localizing, optimizing and smoothing every step of the payment process.”

The research found that 84% of shoppers say one-click checkout is an important factor when deciding where to shop, with 18% choosing retailers based solely that option’s availability.

In addition, 72% of merchants reported higher levels payment failure rates in cross-border transactions versus domestic ones, “highlighting just how brittle global payment systems can be,” PYMNTS wrote.