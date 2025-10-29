Wix Merchants to Join PayPal’s Agentic Commerce Solution

Wix merchants will soon be able to enroll in PayPal’s agentic commerce solution.

By doing so, merchants using Wix’s eCommerce platform will be able to make their product catalogs discoverable and purchasable through artificial intelligence channels and agents, Wix said in a Wednesday(Oct. 29) press release.

Enrollment for the store sync that will make merchants’ product catalogs discoverable will open “soon,” according to the release. Wix expects merchant discovery on Perplexity to begin before the end of the year, and the ability to accept payments through PayPal’s agentic payments solution to launch in early 2026, per the release.

The collaboration of Wix and PayPal will enable Wix merchants to sync their product data and inventory to PayPal’s AI discovery and checkout experiences with no additional technical lift required; accept payments through PayPal’s agentic commerce solution; and benefit from PayPal’s identity, risk and buyer protection, according to the release.

Wix merchants will remain the merchant of record, retain brand visibility and handle customer communications for transactions initiated by agents, so the merchants can keep their customer relationships, the release said.

The PayPal integration will make Wix merchants’ products surface in PayPal’s shopping agent in the PayPal app, which is currently being tested in select markets; Perplexity by the end of the year; and other channels in the future, per the release.

“AI is transforming how people shop, and our collaboration with PayPal will put Wix merchants at the forefront of that shift,” Wix President Nir Zohar said in the release. “With agentic discovery and checkout, merchants can expand their reach to new, high-intent channels and convert with PayPal’s trusted protections — without added technical complexity or sacrificing brand ownership.”

Wix and PayPal said in July that they were rolling out a deeper integration that makes PayPal available directly in the Wix Payments platform. This integration allows merchants to manage all their transactions from a single dashboard and offer their customers additional payment options.

In another recently announced collaboration, Wix said in August that its merchants can now promote and sell their products directly on Pinterest. The company said this integration opens new social commerce opportunities for online stores built on Wix.