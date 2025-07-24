PayPal Now Available Directly in Wix Payments Platform in US

Wix and PayPal began rolling out a deeper integration that makes PayPal available directly in the Wix Payments platform.

The solution is now available to Wix Payments users based in the United States, and the companies plan to expand it to users in other regions over time, they said in a Thursday (July 24) press release.

Integrating PayPal with Wix Payments allows merchants to manage all their transactions from a single dashboard and offer their customers additional payment options, including PayPal Pay Later and Venmo, according to the release.

Together with this integration, PayPal will serve as a payment service provider (PSP) and power card processing capabilities within Wix Payments, per the release.

“This deeper integration allows us to improve conversion, offer more value and drive stronger profitability, while giving our users a faster, more unified checkout flow,” Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, co-heads of Wix Payments, said in the release.

Michelle Gill, executive vice president and general manager, small business and financial services at PayPal, said in the release that embedding PayPal’s payment methods directly into the Wix Payments experience enhances checkout and enables merchants to “get paid quickly, manage everything in one place, and unlock new ways to serve their customers and scale their business.”

Wix offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) website builder platform, while Wix Payments offers small businesses a way to manage payments through its platform, according to the release.

In November, the company introduced an artificial intelligence-powered website builder that allows users to communicate their website needs through a chatbot while the tool generates a customized website that meets their requirements, complete with relevant pages and features such as scheduling and eCommerce.

PayPal helps businesses in about 200 markets around the world sell and move money, per the release.

The company’s PayPal Pay Later, which is a buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, has been promoted in an ad campaign that features comedic actor Will Ferrell.

“Payments are no longer an afterthought; they’re a central driver in determining how consumers shop,” Geoff Seeley, chief marketing officer at PayPal, said in an April press release.