Visa Says AI Can Shop but Trust Still Has to Close the Sale
By PYMNTS | March 23, 2026
Highlights
Andrew Torre said value-added services, not smarter models, will determine whether agentic commerce works at scale.
As software agents start shopping and paying, Visa is embedding consent, identity and dispute controls into the transaction.
A simple Nike purchase showed why reversibility and clear authorization will decide consumer confidence.
Watch more: The Edit With Visa’s Andrew Torre
Andrew Torre is the president of Visa’s value-added services division.
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